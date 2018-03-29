Daum Named Lou Henson All American

BOSTON — South Dakota State’s Mike Daum was selected to the 2017-18 Lou Henson All-America team, announced Wednesday by CollegeInsider.com. He is on the watch list for the Lou Henson Award, given to the nation’s top Division I mid-major player. The two-time Summit League Player of the Year has also been named honorable mention All-American by the Associated Press in addition to earning National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District 12 First Team and the United States Basketball Writers Association All-District VI Team honors and being named a finalist for the Karl Malone Award. The junior was one of three players nationally to average more than 20 points and 10 rebounds per contest, putting up 23.9 points and 10.3 rebounds each night to help the Jackrabbits to their third-straight NCAA Tournament and Summit League Tournament title. The 2017-18 Lou Henson National Player of the Year Award will be announced on April 2 in San Antonio, site of the men’s NCAA Basketball Championship.