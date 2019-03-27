Daum Named All American

KANSAS CITY – South Dakota State’s Mike Daum was announced Tuesday as a Third Team All-American by the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC). Selected and voted on by member coaches of the NABC in Division I, Daum was named to the organization’s All-District Team a week ago alongside teammate David Jenkins, and picks up All-American honors from the group for the first time in his career. Daum averaged 25.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game for the season, finishing as the only player with a 25-10 double-double average in the NCAA. The three-time Summit League Player of the Year concluded his career as the school’s all-time leader in points, rebounds, field goals, 3-pointers and free throws. He is seventh all-time in NCAA history with 3,067 career points.