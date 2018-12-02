Daum Leads SDSU in UUS Bank Classic

MINNEAPOLIS — The Jackrabbit men’s basketball team used a fast start and balanced effort throughout to cruise past Northern Iowa Saturday at the U.S. Bank Stadium Basketball Classic, 82-50. Mike Daum led the Jacks with his seventh double-double of the season, dropping a game-high 24 points to go with 11 rebounds. He hit 11-of-12 at the charity stripe in the win. Skyler Flatten scored 17 and had five rebounds with five assists over 36 minutes, David Jenkins scored 16 and Alex Arians reached double-figures for the second-consecutive game, adding 11 points for SDSU to go with six rebounds. Tevin King dished a game-high seven assists. South Dakota State shot 51 percent as a team and held Northern Iowa to 31 percent shooting from the field, thanks in part to a plus-26 advantage in points in the paint. South Dakota State heads for Memphis, Tennessee next week to face the Memphis Tigers on Tuesday night.