Daum Leads Jackrabbits Past Omaha

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State men’s basketball completed the regular season sweep of Omaha Tuesday night inside Frost Arena, taking down the Mavericks 80-60 in front of 1,837 fans. State used a heavy dose of Mike Daum throughout, as the junior finished with 35 points after scoring 20 in the first half. He added 18 rebounds for his 24th career double-double, becoming the first Jackrabbit at the Division I level to record double-doubles in four consecutive games. Tevin King added 14 points and Skyler Flatten 12, as both Jacks reached double figures for the fourth-straight contest. Former Pierre Governor basketball standout Lane Severyn logged 13 minutes of action scoring 3 points and pulling down 2 rebounds. Omaha (7-17, 2-6) shot 37.7 percent as a team, led by Zach Jackson’s 20 points. South Dakota State closes its three-game homestand Thursday against rival North Dakota State.