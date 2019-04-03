Daum Is Consensus All American

BROOKINGS, S.D. — South Dakota State’s Mike Daum picked up honorable mention All-American honors from the Associated Press Tuesday, earning recognition from the organization for the third year in a row. Daum, who was named as a Third Team All-American by the USBWA and NABC last month, became the first-ever Summit League player to be recognized as a consensus All-American (Third Team) in the NCAA. He joins Nate Wolters (2012, 2013) as Division I All-Americans at South Dakota State. Daum averaged 25.3 points and 11.7 rebounds per game for the season, finishing as the only player with a 25-10 double-double average in the NCAA. The three-time Summit League Player of the Year concluded his career as the school’s all-time leader in points, rebounds, field goals, 3-pointers and free throws. He is seventh all-time in NCAA history with 3,067 career points.