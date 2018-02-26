Daum Earns Lou Henson National Weekly Award

BOSTON — South Dakota State’s Mike Daum has been named the Lou Henson award National Player of the Week, announced Monday by CollegeInsider.com. Daum, who was also the Summit League’s Player of the Week, averaged a double-double over a pair of starts, putting up 25.5 points and 12.5 rebounds per contest. The Jacks won both and locked up the No. 1 seed in this weekend’s Summit League Championship while claiming the program’s first-ever outright regular season championship. He scored 20 points and had 10 rebounds against South Dakota last Thursday and followed with a 31-point, 13-rebound performance where he hit eight 3-pointers against Fort Wayne Saturday. The Lou Henson Award is presented annually to the top mid-major player in Division I college basketball.