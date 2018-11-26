Daum Earns Summit League Weekly Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — South Dakota State’s Mike Daum was named the Summit League Men’s Basketball Co-Player of the Week, announced Monday by the league office. Daum averaged 26.7 points and 9.7 rebounds per contest over three games to help the Jacks finish fifth at the Gulf Coast Showcase. Daum shot over 50 percent from the field and had a 41-point performance against UTSA en route to breaking SDSU’s all-time scoring record and moving into third in career points in Summit League history. He was named to the all-tournament team for his efforts.