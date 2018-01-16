Daum Earns Summit League Award Again

ELMHURST, Ill. — For the fourth time in the last five weeks, South Dakota State’s Mike Daum earned the Summit League’s Player of the Week honors, announced Tuesday by the league office. Daum, who was last week’s honoree as well, averaged a double-double in a pair of wins with 30.5 points and 10 rebounds per contest. The junior shot 55.9 percent from the field, hit 8-of-13 from deep and buried 15 of his 16 free throw attempts. Daum is a five-time Player of the Week honoree this season and has earned the award nine times in his career. Both marks are third-best all-time in The Summit League.