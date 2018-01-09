Daum Earns Summit League Athlete of the Month Award

ELMHURST, Ill. — South Dakota State’s Mike Daum has been named the Summit League’s December Male Athlete of the Month, announced Tuesday by the league office. Daum was also the November Male Athlete of the Month, following the previous honor with another strong showing in the final eight games of 2017. Daum averaged 23.4 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in that span, shooting 51.5 percent from the field. Beyond the arc, he hit 22-of-45 attempts and at the charity stripe buried 29 of his 37 free throws. The junior was a two-time Player of the Week selection in the month and reached double figures in seven of eight starts. He had three double-doubles in the month and five games with 20 or more points, including a trio of 30-point efforts.