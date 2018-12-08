Daum Becomes Summit League All Time Leading Scorer

BROOKINGS, S.D. – South Dakota State used a 42-point effort from Mike Daum on its way to a 101-92 shootout victory Friday night over Southern. Daum became the Summit League’s all-time leading scorer in the win, moving past Michael Watson (UMKC) and Caleb Green (Oral Roberts) in the league’s record book. Daum hit 13 of 18 from the field and buried 14 of 15 at the free throw line. He added a team-high eight rebounds as well. David Jenkins scored 22 and was 10 of 13 at the line, while Tevin King, who did not miss a shot all evening, added 14 points as he drilled four field goals, one 3-pointer and all five of his free throws. The Jackrabbits (7-3) shot a Division I program-record 68.9 percent (31 of 45) with seven 3-pointers while going 32 for 36 at the charity stripe. Despite the strong offensive showing, SDSU found itself unable to pull away from the pesky Jaguars, who sank 16 3-pointers to hang around throughout the night. South Dakota State closes a two-game homestand Tuesday as Savannah State comes to town.