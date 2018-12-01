Daum and Miller Named to Senior Class Award List

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – South Dakota State’s Mike Daum and Macy Miller are among 60 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes selected as candidates today (Friday) for the 2018-19 Senior CLASS Award in collegiate basketball. To be eligible for the award, a student-athlete must be classified as an NCAA Division I senior and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School , the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their platform in athletics to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities. The men’s and women’s candidates will be narrowed to two fields of 10 finalists in February, and those names will be placed on the official ballot.