Daum Adds National Honor to Awards List

ST. LOUIS – South Dakota State’s Mike Daum added another accolade to his collection Tuesday, as the U.S. Basketball Writers Association selected Daum as its Oscar Robertson National Player of the Week. As the Summit League’s Player of the Week, Daum was nominated for the weekly award, which was chosen by a representative of the USBWA board of directors from a list of Division I conference players of the week. This is the eighth season that the USBWA has selected a national player of the week. Daum became the 10th member of the NCAA’s 3,000-point club over the weekend, passing Alfredrick Hughes, Danny Manning and the USBWA’s weekly award namesake, Robertson, in the process.