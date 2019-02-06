Daum a Nominee for Another National Award

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — South Dakota State’s Mike Daum was among 20 NCAA men’s and women’s basketball student-athletes selected as finalists Wednesday for the 2019-19 Senior CLASS Award in collegiate basketball. To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be classified as NCAA Division I seniors and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition. The finalists were chosen by national media from the list of 30 men’s candidates and 30 women’s candidates announced earlier in the season. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to submit votes online at the Senior CLASS Award website through March 25. Fan votes will be combined with those of the media and Division I head coaches to determine the winners. The Senior CLASS Award recipients will be announced during the 2019 NCAA Men’s Final Four and NCAA Women’s Final Four.’