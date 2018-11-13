Daugaards Share Stories of Their Eight Years in Pierre

While Kristi Noem is putting together the team of people who will serve when she takes over as Governor of South Dakota, the Daugaard administration is winding down.

On today’s (Tues.) South Dakota Perspective Program, First Lady Linda Daugaard said she’s been asked many questions over the years.

Gov. Dennis Daugaard said he’s enjoyed getting an inside look at businesses around the state.

The Daugaards said they’ve enjoyed living in Pierre the past eight years, but there is one thing they agree they won’t miss.

