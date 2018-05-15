Daugaard Talks Apprenticeships, Grants for Grad, Tourism and More on SD Perspective

  • Home > 
May 15, 2018
By: Dakota Radio Group News & Farm

 

KGFX’s SD Perspective program with Gov. Dennis Daugaard airs the second Monday of each month. This month, Gov. Daugaard sat down with Dakota Radio Group news and farm director Jody Heemstra to talk about the President’s Apprenticeship Task Force meeting he attended, the Grants for Grads program, expectations for the upcoming tourism season, the discovery of emerald ash borer in SD and more.

Listen to podcast


