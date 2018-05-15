Daugaard Talks Apprenticeships, Grants for Grad, Tourism and More on SD Perspective

KGFX’s SD Perspective program with Gov. Dennis Daugaard airs the second Monday of each month. This month, Gov. Daugaard sat down with Dakota Radio Group news and farm director Jody Heemstra to talk about the President’s Apprenticeship Task Force meeting he attended, the Grants for Grads program, expectations for the upcoming tourism season, the discovery of emerald ash borer in SD and more. Listen to podcast

