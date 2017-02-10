Daugaard Forecasts Veto of Concealed Pistol Legislation

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) – Gov. Dennis Daugaard says that he would veto bills that would allow guns in the Capitol and let people carry concealed handguns without a permit.

The Republican governor praised South Dakota’s “reasonable” gun laws Thursday, saying that some states are much more restrictive. Daugaard’s position is a steep obstacle to the lawmakers pushing the bills. Daugaard says he doesn’t feel the state’s permit process is burdensome. He says also that he’s satisfied that the Highway Patrol is doing a good job protecting the Capitol.

The Capitol carry bill recently passed the House. It would apply to people who have an enhanced carry permit, qualified law enforcement officers and qualified retired officers. Republican Rep. Lynne DiSanto, sponsor of a constitutional carry bill, says Daugaard would be going against the will of his constituents in South Dakota.