Daugaard and Others Talk Ethanol, Tax Reform, Trade and More Pres. Trump’s Stop in South Dakota

South Dakota Gov. Dennis Daugaard wanted to talk to Pres. Donald Trump about issues affecting the state during the President’s brief stop in Sioux Falls on Friday.

On today’s (Mon.) SD Perspective Program, the Governor said ethanol was a main topic of discussion during a round table event.

Daugaard says he was able to address a few other topics as well.

Daugaard says Pres. Trump spent about 30 minutes with the 20-30 people attending the round table discussion.