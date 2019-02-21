Dating teens may not recognize abusive behaviors

February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month.

According to information from Capital Area Counseling Service in Pierre, teens often think behaviors like teasing and name calling are normal in relationships. However, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says these behaviors can become abusive and develop into more serious forms of violence. The CDC reports teen dating violence is widespread, but many teens do not report the abuse.

According to the U.S. Department of Education, about one in three U.S. teens ages 14 to 20, have been victims of dating violence and about the same number say they have committed relationship violence. One in 10 high school students admits having been intentionally hit, slapped or physically hurt by a boyfriend or girlfriend.

Dating violence can be devastating and traumatic for the victims, causing serious long-term and short-term effects. Victims are more likely than their non-abused peers to smoke, use drugs, engage in unhealthy dieting, engage in risky sexual behaviors and attempt or consider suicide.

CACS board member Tiffany Sanchez says it’s critical parents, mentors and community members educate youth on what is considered a healthy relationship and to identify the warning signs of an unhealthy/abusive relationship.

To learn more about healthy relationships and other resources go to loveisrespect.org or the local Domestic Violence Center website at www.missourishores.com .