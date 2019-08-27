Daryl Spear 1977 – 2019

FT. PIERRE, SD – On Thursday, August 22, 2019, Daryl Spear, loving life partner and father of 3 passed away at the young age of 42. Daryl was born in British Columbia, Canada to Leo and Carol Spear. He grew up in Rapid City South Dakota where he met his other half. They moved to Fort Pierre South Dakota in 2002 where they bought a home and were raising their 3 children.

Daryl worked at WW Tire in Fort Pierre for many years where he made lasting friendships. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends, hunting, fishing and helping people. It didn’t matter who you were or what you had, if you needed help he was right there. He took pride in making people happy and laugh, there wasn’t a time he didn’t have a joke to tell.

Daryl is survived by his love Shawn, their children Patricia, Cody and Alyssa, his father Leo, his brother Steve and many extended family members. He is preceded in death by his mother Carol and his grandparents.

Memorial services will be at 11:00am on Friday, August 30, 2019 at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre, with a memorial visitation for a half hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com