Darryl Jay LeClaire 1963 – 2018

CHERRY CREEK, SD – Darryl J. LeClaire, 55, of Cherry Creek, passed away Monday, May 7, 2018 at his home in Cherry Creek.
Funeral services will be 11:00 a.m. MDT, Monday, May 14, 2018 at Zintkala Hall, Cherry Creek, with Father Dan Juelfs presiding. Burial will follow in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery, Cherry Creek.
Luce Funeral Chapel of Eagle Butte has been entrusted with Darryl’s arrangements.
