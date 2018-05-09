Darlene Sandstedt 1937 – 2018

HIGHMORE, SD – Darlene Sandstedt, 81, of Highmore, passed away Thursday, May 3, 2018 at her home.

Memorial services will be 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 21, 2018 at Luze Funeral Home, Highmore with Rev. Canon David Hussey officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the memorial service. Burial will follow at Morningside Cemetery, Ree Heights.

Darlene was born January 10, 1937 to Olga and Rudolph Semmler in a sod house in rural Parkston area of South Dakota; the oldest of three children. When a young child, the family moved to Ree Heights, living with grandparents, Christian Rosenau, in a house still occupied in Ree Heights. Later, the family farmed in rural Hand and Hyde County. Darlene graduated high school in Miller, South Dakota and attended the University of South Dakota in Vermillion, South Dakota where she met her husband Robert Alan Sandstedt. Darlene was recruited by a school district from Aberdeen, Washington where she and Bob moved and were married on December 22, 1959 at St. Andrews Church. Darlene taught elementary education for four years in Aberdeen before she and Bob moved to Oregon where she taught in the Milwaukie School District at Bilquist Elementary until retirement. She and Bob had many happy years together at their home and property near Boring, Oregon. They moved to Highmore, SD in 2008 to be near family.

Darlene had many interests including making a wide range of wonderful crafts that brought fun and joy to kids and adults alike. She had a talent and love for puzzles and number games of all sorts. She and Bob were also avid collectors, most notably acquiring a large collection of miniature bottles and participating in the Northwest Miniature Bottle Association. Darlene kept contact with her many friends met through teaching and her hobbies and a large extended family of cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Darlene and Bob also shared a love for their pets, both dogs and cats alike, who returned their love and joy.

Survivors include sisters-in-law: Jan Semmler of Ree Heights and Catherine (Earl) Siefken of Pierre; nephews: Chris Sandstedt of Rapid City and Matthew (Jennifer) Semmler of Highmore; nieces: Lee (Ron) Dawson of Des Moines, IA, Linda (Jack) Antolic of Milwaukie, OR, April (Ryan) Lovrien of Sioux Falls, Wendy Semmler of Pierre, and Wanda Semmler of Pierre; grandnephews: Cory Dawson, Thomas Semmler, and Joseph Semmler; grandnieces: Jennifer Peacher, Kelly Antolic, Emily Semmler and Reagan and Kinsey Lovrien; a host of cousins and friends…and her beloved cat, “Tigger”.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob; brothers: Newton Semmler and Lester Semmler; and grandnephew, James Sandstedt.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Darlene’s arrangements.