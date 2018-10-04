Darcy Johns 1952 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Darcy A. Johns (Koch), 66, of Pierre, SD. passed away peacefully with her beloved daughters by her side on Friday, September 28, 2018 at Avera St. Mary’s Hospital. Memorial Services will be Friday, October 5th at 2pm at the Community Bible Church in Pierre.

Darcy was the loving daughter of Carroll and Geraldine Koch. She grew up in the Tolstoy/Gettysburg, SD area. She enjoyed serving others in various roles throughout her life until she found her passion at the Pierre Flower Shop and East Pierre Landscaping and Garden Center. She loved working with all the plants and flowers. She took pride in maintaining a beautiful potted garden on the deck at her home.

Darcy was happiest when surrounded by her family. She loved cooking for them and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandsons. Darcy also loved & spoiled her fur babies Buddy & Bobbi Sue. Darcy was loved by many. She held her friends and family close and dear to her heart.

She is survived by Richard (Cathy) Jaragoske, father of her daughters, Shari Jaragoske (Ryan Yenor) and Angie Jaragoske (Thomas Carroll); her two grandsons Ty King (Shane Pickner) and Brayden Carroll; one great grandson Tayne Boucher; a brother Jim (Linda) Koch and sister Debbie Koch.

Darcy was preceded in death by her parents Carroll and Geraldine Koch of Gettysburg, SD.

