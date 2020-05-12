Daniel Ramsey 1936 – 2020

PIERRE, SD – Daniel Almon Ramsey, 83, of rural Hughes County passed away unexpectedly at the family ranch on May 8, 2020. Funeral Services will be broadcast live at 10:00am, Thursday, May 13, 2020 at www.feigumfh.com. Graveside Service will follow at 11:00am Thursday, May 14, 2020 at Riverside Cemetery.

Dan was born on September 18, 1936, the 4th child, to Sam & Nora Ramsey of rural Stanley County.

During his years as a young boy, his family lived on Mission Ridge Road by Ft. Bennett on the west side of the Missouri River north of Pierre. During this time, the kids were very much a part of the family business or ranching, working the cattle, and breaking horses. Dan went to grade school at Ft. Bennett Country School in Stanley County and High School in Pierre. During this time, he lived with his Aunt Neva and Uncle Joe Winckler in Pierre as the ranch was more than 30 miles from town.

After graduation, in 1954, Dan went to work for the Corps of Engineers at the Oahe Dam on the drill rig. While working on the Dam, he had also joined the National Guard. He served for several years with a 2-week yearly obligation.

Due to the completion of the Oahe Dam, Dan’s family moved from their ranch north of Pierre. Dan sincerely felt they flooded the greatest ranch in the world. On June 21st, 1956, he married Joan Halloran. A year later his family relocated to a new ranch south of Harrold. There, Dan & his brother, Dave, ranched along with their Dad Sam. In 1967, Dan built a house on the property for his family. His youngest son, Troy, continues on the ranch.

Dan had a love for cattle and specifically Red Angus. He was proud of his herd and he made sure they were well cared for and in top condition. Making sure if the cattle were hungry, they were being fed regardless of the circumstances. His cattle were often among the best selling.

His first love was his wife, Joan, and his family. While his children were growing up, they spent time showing cattle at fairs and the Western Jr. Livestock Show. He also enjoyed dancing, Model A Fords, visiting his family, friends and neighbors. He thoroughly enjoyed flying kites with his grandchildren on Easter. While he enjoyed traveling, it was limited due to the ranch demands, but they did travel to Canada a couple times and areas around the United States. Dan was a quiet, quick-witted man with a great sense of humor.

He is survived by his devoted wife of 63 years, Joan; daughter Linda (Rick) Bierle of Rapid City, SD; sons Tim Ramsey and Tammy of Hermosa, SD, Troy (Rene’)

Ramsey of Harrold, SD and daughter-in-law Pandora; grandchildren Casey (Lori) Bierle and Lacey (Colin) Cermak; Daniel, Matthew and Madison Ramsey; Trista (Mike) Stenson and Cody (Julie) Ramsey; Alyssa (Hayden) Cowan, Abbie (Austin) McCloud and Trenton Ramsey; and eight great-grandchildren: Corbin, Gage, Berkley, Jasper, Cort, Josie, Jayde, Kane and two more on the way.

He is preceded in death by his parents, two siblings, Donald Ramsey and Regina (Ramsey) Iverson and a son, Todd Ramsey.