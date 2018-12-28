Dan Donahue 1944 – 2018

FT. PIERRE, SD – Dan Donahue, 74, of Ft. Pierre, died Sunday, December 23 at the State Veterans Home in Hot Springs. Visitation will be 5-6 p.m., Friday, December 28 at Isburg Funeral Chapel with a Prayer Service at 6:00 p.m. Services will be 2:30 p.m., Saturday, December 29 at the Pat Duffy Community Center. Burial will be 1:00 p.m. mst, Monday, December 31 at Black Hills National Cemetery

Arrangements have been placed in the care of Isburg Funeral Chapel. Online condolences may be made at www.isburgfuneralchapels.com

Dan was born October 17, 1944 in Ft. Pierre, SD to John and Mary Eleanor “Bae” (Millan) Donahue. He grew up in Ft. Pierre, graduating from Ft. Pierre High School. He went on to attend SDSU, graduating with a BS in Ag Economy.

In March of 1968, Dan was drafted into the Army and served in Vietnam, where he obtained the rank of Captain and was awarded the Bronze Star. Following his discharge from service in 1972, he married Sharon and they had three children. Dan and his family lived all over the U.S. while he worked for Monsanto. Dan worked in agriculture until retiring from Con Ag.

His charm, sense of humor and wit made him a pleasure to be around and earned him the appropriate nickname “Dapper Dan.” He was a lifelong learner with an incredible zest for life. His wonderful and kind heart made him a best friend to many and he was respected and loved by everyone he met. Dan was generous to a fault, and was a terrific father, grandfather, brother and uncle. He was equally at home cutting it up on the dance floor, hunting, or riding a horse.

He also had a love for horse racing. Dan is survived by his daughter Megan (Barry) Richardson; son Michael Donahue; brother Pat Donahue; his (darlin) partner LaCinda Hanson; grandchildren: Hannah Donahue, Ethan Howe, Kayden Richardson and Liam Richardson; great-grandson King Hezekiah Wilson; the mother of his children Sharon Bricker; nieces and nephews: Stefani Thornton, Shannon Bae-Donahue, Brianne Riggins, Jamie Tullo, Jim Tullo and Tate Patrick LaPlaunt and special friends Danny Hall and Joe Thorne.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Katherine Donahue; sister Mary Joan Peterson; brother Mark Joel and his parents.