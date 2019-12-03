Dale List 1943 – 2019

PIERRE, SD – Dale Albert List, 76, passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre, South Dakota after a long battle with Multiple Sclerosis.

Dale was born on October 17, 1943, to Eugene and Martha (Schmelzel) List in Yankton, South Dakota. He grew up on the family farm near Lesterville and attended Scotland High School. Dale graduated from Yankton High School in 1963 and attended 2 years of college at Southern State College in Springfield.

While living in Yankton, Dale met Eileen Meyer, and they were united in marriage on June 7, 1969. They had two daughters, Kim and Kristie.

While working for S.I.C., Dale was transferred from Yankton to Oklahoma, and in 1975 ultimately moved to Pierre where he settled with his family. He worked for the Department of Transportation in Finance until he retired in 2000.

Dale was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church where he served as an usher. He was a 4th Degree Knight with the Knights of Columbus and was active in the Elks. Dale loved coaching his daughters’ youth basketball teams and enjoyed hunting and playing pool as well. Golf was a serious summer pastime as he loved nothing more than weekend golf outings with his family. He particularly loved playing in the D.O.T. golf league with his work friends. Dale was an avid Governor fan and could be seen most Friday and Saturday nights watching basketball games on his ramp that was specially made for him by the Riggs High shop class. He loved the Minnesota Twins and Vikings and passed his love for sports onto his daughters after viewing thousands of 10 p.m. SportCenters during their years at home. After his retirement Dale particularly enjoyed his weekly coffee groups with the guys and loved wagering on any upcoming big game.

Dale is survived by his wife Eileen of Pierre, his daughters Kim (John) Rubendall of Mitchell, and Kristie (Matt) Magnino of Arlington, Nebraska, six grandchildren, Matthew (Lauren) Magnino of Little Elm, Texas, Max Magnino of Palos Heights, Illinois, Nicholas and Garner Rubendall of Mitchell, and Sydney and Rafa Magnino of Arlington, Nebraska. He is also survived by his brother Eugene (Joyce) List of Yankton, his sister, Gloria Pibal of Yankton, several nieces and nephews, and numerous devoted friends.

Dale was preceded in death by his parents, Eugene and Martha, brother-in-law Wayne Pibal Sr., nephew Wayne Pibal, Jr., and niece Lesa Nicholls.

Memorial visitations will be on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 5:00 pm until 6:00 pm with a Rosary beginning at 6:00 pm at Isburg Funeral Chapel in Pierre. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at 10:30 am at Sts. Peter & Paul Catholic Church in Pierre. Inurnment will be at a later date at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota. Online condolences may be written at: www.isburgfuneralchapels.com