Dale “Doc” Anderson 1944 – 2020

FT. PIERRE, SD – Dale “Doc” Anderson, 76, of Ft. Pierre passed away at Avera Maryhouse in Pierre on April 16, 2020. Due to the Covid-19 virus outbreak the family will hold a memorial graveside service at a later date in Garden City, SD. Friends and family will be notified of service details. Condolences of support can be shared with the family at isburgfuneralchapels.com

Dale “Doc” Allen Anderson was born on January 13, 1944, in Watertown, SD, to John A. and Veda M. (Nelson) Anderson. Doc grew up and attended school in Garden City. He worked in the potato industry in Garden City for several years. He moved back and forth between Garden City, Ft. Pierre and Henry, SD for several years. He worked at J&G Salvage and Fur in Ft. Pierre and did road work with his brother in Henry.

Doc enjoyed fishing and going to car races at Casino Speedway in Watertown, SD. He was referred to by many as “one of the strongest men in South Dakota”

Doc is survived by his sisters, Lynda (Ron) Lawrence of Watertown, SD, and Judy Anderson of Ft. Pierre, SD.

He was preceded in death by his parents John and Veda Anderson; and his brother Gordon D. Anderson.