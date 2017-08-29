Dakota Western Heritage Festival Wagon Train Sept 15th 2017

PIERRE/ FORT PIERRE SD – Willie Cowan and Carmen Cowan Magee were in studio to talk with KGFX Morning show Host Scott Lane about the Dakota Western Heritage Festival Wagon Train coming up September 15th in Fort Pierre as part of the Bicentennial. Willie and his daughter Carmen remind riders if they want in they need to get an application and fill it out through the wagon train sign up contact Gary Heintz at 222-0079 or Willie Cowan at 280-1021. There will be a parade and Randy Seiler is the contact for that at 222-8877. The parade is open to historic non-motorized entries.