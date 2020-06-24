Dakota Lakes Research Farm holding virtual field day tomorrow

South Dakota State University’s Dakota Lakes Research Farm will be hosting a virtual version of the station’s annual field day online Thursday (June 25) at 3pm.

Due to health concerns surrounding COVID-19, this year’s field day will be held virtually via webinar with presentations and field tours showcased on video.

The field day will include several 5 to 10 minute video segments featuring several current research projects taking place at the Dakota Lakes Research Farm. The video segments will be supplemented with 1.5-hour live webinar hosted by the researchers at Dakota Lakes Research Farm. Researchers will present more in-depth data on their field trials and research projects, and webinar participants will have an opportunity to ask questions.

Field day topics include:

Using Drone Imagery and Evapotranspiration Models to Fine-Tune Water and Nutrient Cycling by Cover Crops – Sam Ireland, SDSU Graduate Research Assistant and John McMaine, Assistant Professor and SDSU Extension Water Management Engineer

Managing Phosphorous Fertilizers to Minimize Runoff to Surface Water – Dwyane Beck, Dakota Lakes Research Farm Manager

Integrating Livestock and Restoring Native Species – Cody Zilverberg, Dakota Lakes Research Farm

Long-Term Impacts of Crop Rotations– Dwayne Beck, Dakota Lakes Research Farm Manager

Certified crop consultant educational credits (CEU’s) will be available at the event.

Participants will need internet access to participate. Registration is not required. Visit the SDSU Extension website at https://extension.sdstate.edu/event/dakota-lakes-research-farm-virtual-field-day to learn more about the webinar, sign-up for email reminders and submit questions for our researchers. Videos can be accessed on the day of the event and the webinar recording will be posted for viewing after June 25 at https://extension.sdstate.edu/tags/south-dakota-agricultural-experiment-station.

For more information, contact Dwayne Beck, Dakota Lakes Research Farm Manager, at dwayne.beck@sdstate.edu or 605-224-6357.