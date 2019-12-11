Dakota Grapper Class B Wrestling Ratings for Week 1

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Canton and Winner sit one-two in the first Dakota Grappler Class B High School Wrestling Ratings this week. Philip Area is rated third in the first poll followed by Parker and Custer to round out the top 5. McCook Central-Montrose is ranked 6th in the season’s first poll followed by Redfield Area. Kimball-White Lake-Platte/Geddes, Burke-Gregory and Howard round out the top 10 rankings. In the individual ratings, 4 Winner Warriors occupy the number 1 ranking in their individual weight class. They are Kaden Keiser at 126, Trevor Peters at 152, Sam Kruger at 160 and Achilles Willuweit at 285. Canton has two wrestlers rated number 1 as does Redfield Area. And the Class B Wrestler of the Week in Riley Orel at 138.

Dakota Grapper Class B Rankings 2019-2020 Week 1

(www.dakotagrappler.com)