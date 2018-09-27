Dakota Cash jackpot won in Wednesday’s drawing

The South Dakota Lottery’s Wednesday drawings featured a Dakota Cash jackpot winner.

The winning ticket worth $331,506 was sold at the Loaf N Jug in Rapid City, located at 3106 W. Main St. The winning numbers were 8, 16, 32, 48 and 61, and the odds of hitting the jackpot were 1:324,632.

If you are Wednesday’s winner, sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a South Dakota Lottery office to claim your prize. The Rapid City Lottery office is located at 1000 Cambell St., Suite 2.

The Dakota Cash game is exclusive to South Dakota with drawings each Wednesday and Saturday. For more information on the game, visit https://lottery.sd.gov/games/lottogames/dakotacash.