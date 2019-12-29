Dakota Cash jackpot won in Saturday’s drawing; Ticket sold in Huron

The final Dakota Cash drawing of the decade will be a memorable one for one lucky South Dakota lottery player.

The $453,995 Dakota Cash jackpot was won in Saturday’s drawing. The winning ticket was purchased at Carlson’s Northside Service, located at 320 Dakota North in Huron. The winning numbers were 10, 16, 24, 27 and 34, and the odds of hitting the jackpot were 1:324,632.

Prior to Saturday’s draw, the game’s jackpot was beginning to ascend to historic levels. Saturday’s total marked the fourth-largest jackpot in the game’s history. A listing of the top-5 Dakota Cash jackpots can be found below.

If you are Saturday’s winner, please sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a South Dakota Lottery office to claim your prize. The Pierre Lottery office is located at 711 E. Wells Ave.

The Dakota Cash game is exclusive to South Dakota with drawings each Wednesday and Saturday. For more information on the game, visit https://lottery.sd.gov/games/lottogames/dakotacash.