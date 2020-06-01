Dakota Cash jackpot won in Saturday’s drawing 

The final Dakota Cash drawing of May will equate to a great start to June for one South Dakota Lottery player.

Saturday’s drawings resulted in a $93,368 Dakota Cash jackpot winner. The winning ticket was purchased at the Big D Oil Company located on 1160 Lacrosse St. in Rapid City. The winning numbers were 2, 3, 11, 16 and 35. The odds of hitting the jackpot were 1:324,632.

If you are Saturday’s winner, please sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a South Dakota Lottery validation center to claim your prize. The Rapid City Lottery office is located at 1000 Cambell St., Suite 2.

The Dakota Cash game is exclusive to South Dakota with drawings each Wednesday and Saturday. For more information on the game, visit https://lottery.sd.gov/games/lottogames/dakotacash.