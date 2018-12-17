Dakota Cash jackpot won in Saturday’s drawing

The winning ticket worth $28,269 was sold at the Big D Oil, located at 2303 Jackson Blvd., in Rapid City. The winning numbers were 1, 3, 4, 29 and 31 and the odds of hitting the jackpot were 1:324,632.

If you are Saturday’s winner, please sign the back of your ticket immediately and visit a South Dakota Lottery office to claim your prize. The Rapid City Lottery office is located at 1000 Cambell St., Suite 2.

The Dakota Cash game is exclusive to South Dakota with drawings each Wednesday and Saturday. For more information on the game, visit https://lottery.sd.gov/games/lottogames/dakotacash.