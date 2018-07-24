Cynthia Glum 1953 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Cynthia “Cindy” Kaye Glum, 64, of Pierre, passed away July 21, 2018. Cindy’s family will be greeting visitors from 6:30-7:00pm, Wednesday, July 25, 2018 at the Pierre Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints followed by a Prayer/Sharing Service at 7:00pm. A Memorial Celebration of Cindy’s life will begin at 10:30am, Thursday, July 26, 2018 at the Pierre Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints with inurnment following at Riverside Cemetery.

Cynthia Kaye Glum was born August 11, 1953 in Bismarck, ND, the second child born to Leslie Donald and Laura Mae (Bidwell) Glum. Following her kindergarten year in Bismarck, the family moved to South Dakota where she attended school in Pierre and graduated from Riggs High School in 1973. Cindy worked at Rays Town & Country and then at Sooper Dooper in the meat department before joining the United States Army. She began her military career in November of 1978 when she reported to Fort Riley in Kansas. She served as a military police officer for eight years and was honorably discharged as a sergeant, returning to Pierre from Germany where she was last stationed. Cindy truly enjoyed being part of the military and held great pride for her country.

Cindy was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. She was baptized September 2, 1961 and confirmed September 3, 1961. After her return from Germany, she helped with the young women’s programs and was the Assistant Director of the Family History Center, among other positions. She also served as a Temple worker in Bismarck. Cindy worked for the state for a few years helping set up the South Dakota Heritage Museum. Many of her uniforms along with tools, guns, artifacts and memorabilia were donated to the museum and are still on display. She loved showing friends and relatives around and telling them about South Dakota. In August of 1997, Cindy was hired as a correctional officer at the women’s prison in Pierre where she continued to work until her death. Cindy was just one month shy of having worked there for 21 years. She had many friends among her fellow officers and staff at the correctional facility. She will be greatly missed by her family and all that knew her.

Cindy is survived by her brothers: Jeffry (Brenda) Glum of Ogden, UT, Barry (Mary) Glum of Bismarck, ND, Lincoln (Pennie) Glum of Sioux Falls, SD; sisters: Darcy Cherland of Highmore, SD, Melodie (Michael) Hone of Britton, SD and Vivian (Brian) Card of Desert Hot Springs, CA; along with an uncle, and several aunts, nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was preceded in death by her parents, infant brother Jon David Glum and great niece Brianna Rose Glum.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Wounded Warrior Project at woundedwarriorproject.org

