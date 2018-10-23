Curtis Neuharth 1929 – 2018

PIERRE, SD – Curtis Neuharth, 89 of Pierre, died Saturday, October 21 at Avera Maryhouse. Visitation will be 5-7pm, Thursday, October 25 at Lutheran Memorial Church with a Prayer Service at 7:00pm. Services will be 10:30am, Friday, October 26 at Lutheran Memorial Church with burial at Riverside Cemetery.

Curtis J. Neuharth was born in Eureka, SD on March 9, 1929 to John G. G. and Magdalena (Kallenberger) Neuharth. He grew up in Eureka where he attended school thru the 5th grade. In 1939 the family moved to Pierre where Curt finished school graduating in 1947. After high school he went on and attended University of South Dakota for two years and in 1949 he went to work for Paul Noren Insurance Agency.

Curt was united in marriage to Ione Nellermoe on May 7, 1950. He partnered with Paul Hengel in the Service Station until 1954 when he went to work for Bert’s Shoes. In 1959 Curt went to work for Continental Oil Co. as their commission agent and in 1962 incorporated Forney Neuharth Oil Co. with Fritz Forney, selling wholesale and retail petroleum products. After selling his interest in Forney-Neuharth Oil he sold Real Estate for Poulus and Barge Agency. In 1982 Curt became the Executive Director for the South Dakota Petroleum Marketers Association where he worked until his retirement in 1992. After retirement during the Legislative Session he was Sergeant-of-Arms in the South Dakota Senate until 2006.

He was an active member of Lutheran Memorial Church; South Dakota Petroleum Marketers Association serving as Past President and Executive Director; Pierre Jaycees; Pierre Chamber of Commerce; Pierre-Fort Pierre Rotary Club; Germans from Russia Heritage Society, Pierre Chapter and the Pierre Fire Department.

Curt is survived by his wife Ione; children: Pamela (Dan) Moen, Bruce (Mary Lou), Nancy (Ben) Orsbon and David (Lisa); nine grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Clarence.