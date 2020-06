Currently 19 active cases of COVID-19 in Hughes County

Today’s (June 27) update from the South Dakota Department of Health shows 19 Hughes County residents currently have active cases of COVID-19.

The data also shows 91 new positive cases of COVID-19 in the state since yesterday (Fri.).

There are:

currently active cases– 818

currently hospitalized– 73

recovered– 5717

total positive tests– 6626

total negative tests– 71,474

ever hospitalized– 645

deaths– 91

The South Dakota Department of Health provides COVID-19 case data broken down by age, sex, race/ethnicity and county of residence at covid.sd.gov.

Central SD positive COVID-19 cases:

Brule–18 (12 recovered)

Buffalo– 71 (52 recovered)

Campbell–

Corson–17 (14 recovered)

Dewey–4

Edmunds–7 (5 recovered)

Faulk–23 (17 recovered)

Gregory–2 (1 recovered)

Haakon–

Hand–7 (6 recovered)

Hughes–49 (30 recovered)

Hyde–3 (3 recovered)

Jones–

Lyman–57 (32 recovered)

McPherson–5 (4 recovered)

Mellette–3 (3 recovered)

Potter–

Stanley–12 (11 recovered)

Sully–1 (recovered)

Todd– 56 (48 recovered)

Tripp–15 (10 recovered)

Walworth–9 (5 recovered)

Ziebach–2 (2 recovered)