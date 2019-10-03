Currant/Harrison intersection in Pierre closing this afternoon

The intersection of Currant Drive and Harrison Avenue in Pierre will close at 2pm today (Thurs.) and remain closed through next Friday (Oct. 11) for curb and gutter replacement.

Local traffic should detour to Winchester Drive.

The installation of new curb and gutter helps preserve the street surface by appropriately channeling storm water away from the street and toward the storm drain.

The City maintains 80 miles of streets. Each year, City staff assess the streets, in addition to utilities, sidewalks and curbs to prioritize street maintenance and reconstruction projects.