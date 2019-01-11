Senate Minority Leader Dist 24-D Troy Heinert (Mission) presented Sen. Blake Curd (R-Dist 12, Sioux Falls) with a handmade Native American blanket in gratitude for, “essentially saving my life.” The blanket, titled “The Native American Way of Life” was wrapped around Sen. Curd, a Sioux Falls physician.

Sen. Heinert was seriously ill on veto day 2018 and required immediate medical care. Sen. Curd and the legislative ‘Doctor of the Day’ initially treated and encouraged Heinert to seek further, immediate medial help.