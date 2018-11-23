Cultural Heritage Center Holiday Open House is Today

A full afternoon of entertainment is planned today (Fri.) for the annual holiday open house of the South Dakota State Historical Society at the Cultural Heritage Center in Pierre.

Media coordinator Jeff Mammenga says it’s their biggest day of the year.

Musical entertainment goes from noon-4:30pm. Also today, there’s free admission to the museum, featuring the exhibit “The Spirit of the ‘70s” in the Hogen Gallery, but people are encouraged to bring canned goods as a freewill donation for the Pierre Food Pantry. The Cultural Heritage Center is open from 9am-4:30pm today.

Following the holiday open house, the Cultural Heritage Center will be open extended hours for the holidays. From Nov. 24-Dec. 22, the hours will be 9 a.m.-6:30 p.m. CST Monday through Saturday and 1-4:30 p.m. CST on Sundays. The Cultural Heritage Center is closed Christmas and New Year’s days.