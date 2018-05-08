CUC Looking Toward the Future of Education in Central South Dakota

Capital University Center in Pierre has a new vision and a new five-year plan of program development.

The state’s oldest university center will work toward developing new and expanded relationships with local and regional secondary school systems as well as with universities and technical schools in the state.

Foundation Board of Directors hired Chris Maxwell with Maxwell Strategies of Fort Pierre six months ago to create a vision for the future.

“The most exciting thing about this new plan is the response and the enthusiasm we received from the CUC board and the community as a whole as we surveyed them and met with them face to face to put it together,” says Maxwell. “We have an exciting challenge here in front of us and a phased plan and approach to drive our actions over the next 5 years.”

Since 1982, the CUC has been meeting the ongoing education needs in the community. One of those needs was identified as a lack of a training program for health care professionals. As a result, CUC developed a nursing program. Over time, hundreds of nurses received quality education while remaining at home and working in the region. The current University of South Dakota Nursing program offered through CUC remains strong. The CUC foundation board believes the success of the nursing program is an example of how the CUC can benefit central South Dakota in a broader range of possibilities.

Bob Riter, President of the CUC Foundation says the board is excited about the new plan that’s being put in place for the CUC.

“The CUC is excited to have put together a plan that will focus on what has made CUC strong in the past, while creating opportunities to grow and expand what is next for the CUC. This plan, which includes hiring Maxwell Strategies to continue to lead these efforts, has the CUC Foundation Board continuing to invest in the future of education in our communities through not only allocations toward staffing and facility support, but also through a new phased programmatic plan created to initially build on our strong health care offerings and the opportunity to grow and expand those offerings with current and new partners, but also through a plan to bring new programming to the community based on what the community said they wanted from us. This plan will take some time to implement, but we are going to do everything we can to deliver to the community what they are looking for here locally in education. The CUC has a long history of success and we have every confidence it will continue to have a bright future.”

Besides Riter, other foundation board members include: Pierre Mayor Steve Harding; Fort Pierre Mayor Gloria Hanson; Ellen Lee of Lee Real Estate, Kevin Stulken of Stulken, Peterson, Lingle and Walti; retired businessman Jim Mollison; Cheryl Stone of the SD Bureau of Human Resources; Scott Jones of Delta Dental of South Dakota; Dr. Kelly Glodt, Pierre School District superintendent; Ron Woodburn, former CUC Director; Bob Gray of Reinke Gray Wealth Management; and Laura Schoen Carbonneau, CEO of the Pierre Area Chamber of Commerce.