CUC Announces Partnership with Mitchell Tech and Lake Area Tech

Starting in the Fall of next year (2019), the Capital University Center in Pierre will offer two new programs in collaboration with Lake Area Technical Institute in Watertown and Mitchell Technical Institute in Mitchell.

The first of these programs is a collaboration between Pierre Riggs and Stanley County High Schools, the CUC and LATI to provide a Career & Technical Education Health Sciences Academy. The Academy will focus on teaching healthcare courses that earn high school and college credit and may build toward a post-secondary healthcare degree. Courses will be taught face-to-face and online, with hands-on labs being offered at the Capital University Center. The Academy includes training as Certified Nurse Assistants and EMT Basics. Non-high school students are also welcome to enroll in these courses.

The second program is a collaboration between the CUC and MTI to provide a Medical Office Professional program. The MTI program will be delivered using a unique hybrid offering, giving enrolled students a chance to work face-to-face with instructors and classmates, as well as online instructors and peers. An eight-week clinical internship will also be required at the end of the two-year program to be completed at a workplace site.

CUC executive director Chris Maxwell says the two new programs build on the ongoing educational partnerships with SDSU and USD. He says these offerings position CUC to deliver on the Foundation Board of Directors’ promise to provide relevant, impactful educational opportunities that meet local and regional workforce needs.

Contact the LATI Admissions office at 1-800-657-4344 or see www.lakeareatech.edu for more information. Contact the MTI Admissions office at (605) 995-3025 or see www.mitchelltech.edu for more information. For information on any of the other offerings at the CUC, contact the main office at 605-773-2160.