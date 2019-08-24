Cubs Win!!!!

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – Chamberlain pulled away from the Woonsocket-Wessington Springs-Sanborn Central Blackhawks for a 26-6 season-opening win in high school football on Friday in Chamberlain. The Cubs rolled up 358 total yards and rushed for 251 yards in the victory. Remmington Rossow ran for two touchdowns, Jasiah Thmpson scored on another run while Hayden Evans threw for a touchdown for the Cubs. Rossow finished with 179 rushing yards, while Haydon Ross had 97 receiving yards to lead the Cubs on the night. Cayden Slykhuis had 82 passing yards astThe Blackhawks finished with 125 total yards. Chamberlain will face Stanley County next Saturday in Pierre.