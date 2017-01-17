Cubs Win Matchup of One Loss Teams

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. — In a contest between two one-loss Class A schools, Mount Vernon/Plankinton wanted to play fast. And the Chamberlain Cubs were more than happy to oblige. Chamberlain continually broke MVP’s full-court press and ran loose on the court for a 81-56 win on Monday night at the Chamberlain Armory. Seth Friesz finished the game leading all scorers with 25 points, while Tiegen Priebe added 20 points for Chamberlain. Dodge Knippling chipped in 18 points and Rich Marone added 10 points for the Cubs. Chamberlain went 34-of-56 from the field (60 percent), 4-of-8 from behind the arc (50 percent) and 9-of-9 from the line (100 percent) in the win. Dane Rihanek had 12 points and Cody Mullenberg added 11 for MVP. Chamberlain plays Miller on Thursday in Miller.