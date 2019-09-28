Cubs Win Homecoming Game

CHABERLAIN, S.D. – The Chamberlain Cubs downed Lead-Deadwood 32-20 Friday night in the Cubs Homecoming game at Don Geise field. Remington Rossow led the Cubs ground attack rushing for 155 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Max Hawk threw for 111 yards and score as Chamberlain improved to 4 and 2 on the year. Defensively, Rossow led the way with 7 tackles and Josiah Thmpson had 3 of the Cubs 5 interceptions in the game. Lead Deadwood quarterback Max Johnson threw for 3 scores. The Cubs host Winner next Friday.