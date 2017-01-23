Cubs to Wrestle at Frost Arena

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Chamberlain Cubs will have a wrestling dual inside of Frost Arena on the campus of South Dakota State University in Brookings. The Cubs will wrestle Kimball White Lake-Platte/Geddes on Friday, February 3rd at 5:45 pm. Doors to Frost Arena for fans will open at 5:15 pm. The high school dual will preceed the South Dakota State and University of Oklahoma college dual that will follow at 8 pm. Fans are reminded that due to NCAA regulations, the arena must be cleared after the High School dual match has concluded and individuals must purchase a separate ticket for the SDSU vs. Oklahoma dual that will start at 8 pm. Ticket prices are $5 for adults and $3 for students for the high school match and between $5 and $12 for the SDSU-Oklahoma dual.