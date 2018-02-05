Cubs Second at Region 3A Gymnastics Meet

  • Home > 
February 5, 2018
By: Rod Fisher

 

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – The Chamberlain Cubs gymnastics team finished second and qualified for the team competition at this weekends State Class A High School Gymnastics meet with a 129.995 score Saturday at the Region 3A meet. Parkston scored 131.300 to win the meet. Vermillion was third followed by Wagner-Bon Homme and Hot Springs to round out the top 5. Stanley County had 90.775 to finish 7th in their final meet of the season. Chamberlain girls finished 7-8-9 in the All Around standings led by Ciarra Hough with a 32.75. Mikaydon Weston was 8th with a 32.60 and Allison Hough with a 32.375. The State Class A High School Gymnastics meet is Friday in Watertown.


