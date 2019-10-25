Cubs Season Ends With Playoff Loss to MVP

MOUNT VERNON, S.D. – Chamberlain scored on the first play of the game on an 80 yard run by Remmington Rossow, but Mount Vernon/Plankinton shut out the Cubs the rest of the way to post a 34-7 win over Chamberlain in a Class 11B playoff opener Thursday night in Mount Vernon. Jesse Hastings led the way for the Titans rushing for 268 yards and five touchdowns . Karter Hyland finished with a team-high 11 tackles for the Cubs, with Nash Hutmacher recording 10 and Remington Rossow adding nine. Rossow also rushed for 126 yards with 80 of those coming on the first play. Chamberlain’s season ended with a 5-4 record. Mount Vernon Plankinton advanced to the quarterfinal round of the Class 11B football playoffs with a matchup against Webster Area next in Webster on Thursday.