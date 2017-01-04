Cubs Remain Unbeaten

WINNER, S.D. – Three players scored in double figures as the Chamberlain boys basketball team remained unbeaten with a 58-47 win over Winner on Tuesday night in Winner. Tiegen Priebe scored 16 points, Seth Friesz added 15 and Dodge Knippling chipped in 14 points for the Class A 5th ranked Cubs. Chamberlain was 21-of-38 from the field and 15-of-26 from the line in the win. For Winner, Drew DeMers had a team-high 14 points and Cameron Kuil added 10 points as the Warriors went 13-of-46 from the floor in the loss.