Cubs No Match for Winner

CHAMBERLAIN, S.D. – Trevor Peters rushed for 151 yards and scored all four touchdowns as the Winner Warriors remained unbeaten with a 28-6 win over Chamberlain Friday night in Chamberlain. The Cubs stayed with the Warriors trailing just 14-6 at halftime but Winner ran away from Chamberlain in the second half as they finished with 366 yards rushing on the night. Remmington Rossow was held to 55 yards rushing for Chamberlain on the night while the Cubs gained 79 yards in the air. Rossow was busy defensively as well with 19 tackles. The Cubs fell to 4 an 3 on the season as they enter their bye week. Winner travels to Miller to face Miller-Highmore/Harrold next Friday.