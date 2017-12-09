Cubs Girls Basketball Loses Season Opener

PRESHO, S.D. – The Lyman Raiders boke open a close game by outscoring Chamberlain 14-7 in the 4th quarter to record a 46-42 win over the Cubs in the season opener for both teams Friday night in Chamberlain. Kayt Garnos scored 19 points to lead the Raiders followed by Kasey Wqgner’s 16 point effort. Chamberlain had two double figure scorers as Paige Reuer and Mady Handel each had 10 points in the loss.

